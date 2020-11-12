Gabby Barrett Cradles Baby Bump at CMAs 2020 With Hubby Cade Foehner
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Gabby Barrett holds onto her baby bump while walking the carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday (November 11) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old singer was joined at the event by her husband Cade Foehner. Also hitting the carpet, in almost all white, was Charlie Puth, who hit the [...]
Gabby Barrett holds onto her baby bump while walking the carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday (November 11) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old singer was joined at the event by her husband Cade Foehner. Also hitting the carpet, in almost all white, was Charlie Puth, who hit the [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources