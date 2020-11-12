Gabby Barrett Cradles Baby Bump at CMAs 2020 With Hubby Cade Foehner Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Gabby Barrett holds onto her baby bump while walking the carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday (November 11) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old singer was joined at the event by her husband Cade Foehner. Also hitting the carpet, in almost all white, was Charlie Puth, who hit the [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pregnant Gabby Barrett Walks CMA Awards 2020 Carpet with Husband Cade Foehner Gabby Barrett cradles her baby bump while walking the carpet at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The...

Just Jared 2 hours ago





