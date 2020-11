Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's one of those cherished moments that Nazia Nasim will remember for decades to come. Last night, the Ranchi-born communications professional became the first participant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to walk home with Rs 1 crore. Ask her how she felt when host Amitabh Bachchan announced that she had hit the jackpot, and she...