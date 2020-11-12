Global  
 

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

AceShowbiz Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The 'My Church' songstress bags three major awards including Female Vocalist of the Year, while the 'Drink in My Hand' crooner is honored with the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.
