CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News



Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:09 Published on September 16, 2020