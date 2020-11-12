Global  
 

Fire Crews Respond to Denzel Washington's Home in Los Angeles

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
A scary situation happened at Denzel Washington‘s house tonight. Reports claim that the Los Angeles fire department responded to reports of smoke at Denzel‘s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (November 11). CBS Los Angeles says that everyone safely got out of the home, which is located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. It wasn’t [...]
