Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee donate plasma for COVID treatment
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Friday donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The actors were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus a few months ago and have since recovered.
Gurmeet took to his verified Instagram account on Friday to share photographs from the hospital. He wrote: "I am...
