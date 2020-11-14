Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee donate plasma for COVID treatment

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Friday donated plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The actors were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus a few months ago and have since recovered.

Gurmeet took to his verified Instagram account on Friday to share photographs from the hospital. He wrote: "I am...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Plasma Is Needed Right Now More Than Ever! // Grifols [Video]

Plasma Is Needed Right Now More Than Ever! // Grifols

Plasma is more useful now than ever before in developing treatments for COVID-19. Visit GrifolsPlasma.com to get involved today!

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:24Published
COVID-19: 'Plasma therapy saved my life, it's beneficial', says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 'Plasma therapy saved my life, it's beneficial', says Satyendar Jain

The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain stated that COVID-19 patients have been benefit via plasma therapy in the state and it has also saved his own life. "Plasma saved my life, and it is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Former firefighter makes 10th Covid-19 plasma donations [Video]

Former firefighter makes 10th Covid-19 plasma donations

A former firefighter from Birmingham has become the first person in Englandmake 10 donations of convalescent plasma for the fight against Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published