Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Makes Surprise Cameo on Strictly Come Dancing

E! Online Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Surprise! Prince Harry made an unscheduled video appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, the original British version of Dancing With the Stars, on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Duke of Sussex, who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: From A Prince Harry Cameo To A Shock Exit – It Was A Week Of Strictly Surprises | Jive Talking

From A Prince Harry Cameo To A Shock Exit – It Was A Week Of Strictly Surprises | Jive Talking 01:43

 Strictly Come Dancing had a few surprises in store this week, from an unlikely Prince Harry cameo to the first 10 of the series – three times over.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry surprises pal on Strictly Come Dancing [Video]

Prince Harry surprises pal on Strictly Come Dancing

Prince Harry surprised his friend on 'Strictly Come Dancing' on Saturday evening (14.11.20).

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release First Portrait After Stepping Down As Senior Royals [Video]

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release First Portrait After Stepping Down As Senior Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all smiles in a newly released portrait, their first since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. This photo comes ahead of their Time 100 Talks..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry appears on UK version of 'Dancing with the Stars' to cheer on fellow military veteran

 Prince Harry made a surprise cameo on the latest episode of the BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing.” 
FOXNews.com