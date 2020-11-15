See Photo: Kangana Ranaut looks radiant as she welcomes 'devi' home on Diwali 2020

Global  
 

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020
Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to welcome home her new sister-in-law, whom she refers to as devi, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Saturday. Kangana's brother Aksht recently tied the knot with Ritu.

Sharing photos from a post-wedding ritual, the actress wrote: "Diwali ke din Mahalaxmi ghar aati hai. Humare ghar bhi...
News video: Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family

Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family 01:20

 Actor Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht got married to Ritu Sanghwan. The actor shared pictures from her brother's wedding on Thursday in Udaipur. Sharing photo with the newlyweds, Kangana welcomed her sister-in-law to their family. Kangana, her sister Rangoli and the newlyweds - all looked...

