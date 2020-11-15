Fauci Says ‘Of Course It Would Be Better’ If We Could Start Transition With Biden’s Team

Global  
 

Dr. *Anthony Fauci* said it would be preferable if President *Donald Trump* would clear him and other top health experts to work with President-Elect *Joe Biden* to prepare a coronavirus response from the upcoming administration.
Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here's Why

Dr. Fauci Will Not Advise President-Elect Biden, Here's Why

 The infectious disease expert weighs in on the presidential transition and why he won’t quit Trump just yet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: 'More People May Die if We Don't Coordinate'

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: 'More People May Die if We Don't Coordinate'

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’. President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the..

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect..

Fauci says delayed transition is a public health issue as Covid-19 cases soar nationwide

 "That is obvious," Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union." "Of course it would be better if we could start working with" Joe Biden's team.
Fauci: 'Of course it would be better if we could start working with' Biden transition team

 He said delays could hurt the nation’s response to the pandemic.
