Jennifer Lopez Gives Inspiring Speech at People's Choice Awards 2020 After Being Named the People's Icon!

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez looks ravishing in red while stepping out for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The 51-year-old actress and singer was awarded the special People’s Icon of 2020 honor. Jennifer gave an inspiring speech that touched on things that have happened in [...]
News video: Jennifer Lopez: 2020 Taught What 'Matters Most'

 (CNN)Jennifer Lopez summed up 2020 for all of us when she took the stage at the E! People's Choice Awards Sunday night. Lopez said while accepting the Icon Award. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most...

