Go Behind the Scenes of Jennifer Lopez's Sweet People's Choice Awards Surprise From Her Kids

E! Online Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A sweet surprise. On Sunday, Nov. 15, while accepting her People's Choice Icon award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, Jennifer Lopez received messages from friends, fans and...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 2020 People's Choice Awards Highlights

2020 People's Choice Awards Highlights 02:05

 The virtual awards show season continued with the 2020 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. From Jennifer Lopez accepting the honour of "People's Icon" to Ellen DeGeneres' surprise appearance, we have all of the highlights from the fan-favourite award show.

