Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charges Dropped In Former Giants’ DeAndre Baker Miramar Robbery Case, Victims’ Lawyer Accused Of Extortion

cbs4.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Prosecutors have dropped all charges against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was accused in a Miramar robbery, on the same day a lawyer representing three of his alleged victims was charged with extortion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Charges Dropped In Giants’ DeAndre Baker Miramar Robbery Case, Victims’ Lawyer Accused Of Extortion

 A South Florida attorney has been charged with extortion in a Miramar robbery case involving New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks...
cbs4.com