Charges Dropped In Former Giants’ DeAndre Baker Miramar Robbery Case, Victims’ Lawyer Accused Of Extortion
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Prosecutors have dropped all charges against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was accused in a Miramar robbery, on the same day a lawyer representing three of his alleged victims was charged with extortion.
