All Grown Up: Harshaali Malhotra shares pictures of her Diwali celebrations Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

In 2015, Kabir Khan made Bajrangi Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But for a lot of people, it was Harshaali Malhotra as Munni, the mute girl stranded in India, an alien land, who was the star of the show. Her naïveté and piquancy, accompanied by endearing and expressive eyes, made her... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Fans can't get over Harshaali's grown up look Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is one of the most loved films in Bollywood. Recently, child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who...

IndiaTimes 17 hours ago