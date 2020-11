You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mariah Carey's Star-Studded Christmas Special Is More Than We Could Have Wished For



The queen of Christmas is showing out in a big way this holiday season! On Nov. 18, Mariah Carey and Apple TV+ revealed the singer's festive extravaganza: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, set.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 00:19 Published 3 hours ago R&B Singer Jeremih On Ventilator In ICU For COVID-19



R&B singer Jeremih is battling the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. CNN reports the 33-year-old is on a ventilator to help him breathe. According to a statement from his family,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 4 hours ago Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip



The 38-year-old singer and her boyfriend Sam Asghari took a private jet for "a little trip to paradise," with the Hold It Against Me star sharing a handful of snaps to her Instagram page. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 16 hours ago