Lifting the curtain with a scarefest Come Play

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Lifting the curtain with a scarefest Come PlayWhile the theatres have finally opened up, the footfall has been rather low. Reliance Entertainment, which had earlier vouched to release Ranveer Singh's 83 and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in 2020, have now pushed both films to the first quarter of 2021. In the meantime, they hope to capture the attention of ardent fans of the...
