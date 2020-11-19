Angelina Jolie Lines Up Her Next Directing Project: 'Unreasonable Behaviour'
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie has lined up her next directing project and it looks to be a great one! The actress, director and humanitarian will take on Unreasonable Behaviour, a movie about legendary war photographer Don McCullin. The film is being produced by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker. According to Deadline, the biopic is an “unflinching account [...]
Angelina Jolie has lined up her next directing project and it looks to be a great one! The actress, director and humanitarian will take on Unreasonable Behaviour, a movie about legendary war photographer Don McCullin. The film is being produced by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker. According to Deadline, the biopic is an “unflinching account [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like