Anupam Kher gets emotional on meeting Neetu Kapoor: Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger

Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Actor Anupam Kher says he was overwhelmed with emotions on meeting actress Neetu Kapoor without her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor.



Anupam met Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh, where she is shooting for her film "Jug Jug Jeeyo". After the meeting, he took to Instagram to open up about the emotional meeting, and look back at their...