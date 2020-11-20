Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 3 days ago Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried to Buy Her Silence After Shooting 01:15 Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried to Buy Her Silence After Shooting. In a new interview with ‘GQ,’ Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of offering her and her friend money in exchange for their silence. . Their silence is in reference to Lanez shooting Stallion in the feet...