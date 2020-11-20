Global  
 

Chhath Puja 2020: Divyenndu wishes fans, requests them to celebrate the festival indoors

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja festival, Divyenndu has wished all his fans and well-wishers through a video. The versatile actor is seen requesting all his admirers and devotees to celebrate the Chhath puja festival with great fervour and enthusiasm from their respective homes and avoid crowding public places to...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Siliguri locals stage protest over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations

Siliguri locals stage protest over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations 02:10

 Locals in Siliguri held a candle march over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations. The protest was held at Lal Mohan Niranjan Ghat. Earlier on November 18, Locals had protested by simply standing in the river with placards. Protestors also accused the administration for not...

