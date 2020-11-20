No Joke: Andrew Cuomo Is Being Honored With an International Emmy for Leadership, ‘Masterful Use of Television’ During Pandemic

Early in the pandemic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged a hero.
He was seen as steady and intelligent, keeping calm as the rest of the country spun into panic-mode.
His state's numbers drastically dropped.
He wrote a book about his "masterful leadership" during the pandemic.
Now, in one short...
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative..