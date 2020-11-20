Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No Joke: Andrew Cuomo Is Being Honored With an International Emmy for Leadership, ‘Masterful Use of Television’ During Pandemic

Mediaite Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
No Joke: Andrew Cuomo Is Being Honored With an International Emmy for Leadership, ‘Masterful Use of Television’ During PandemicGovernor *Andrew Cuomo* is being honored with an Emmy. No, you have not taken leave of your senses, you're reading that correctly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Cuomo Destroys His Own COVID Legacy

Cuomo Destroys His Own COVID Legacy 00:58

 Early in the pandemic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo emerged a hero. He was seen as steady and intelligent, keeping calm as the rest of the country spun into panic-mode. His state's numbers drastically dropped. He wrote a book about his "masterful leadership" during the pandemic. Now, in one short...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
New York's Coronavirus Numbers Cause For Concern [Video]

New York's Coronavirus Numbers Cause For Concern

New York State is facing a grim outlook in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Outsiders Heading For New York Must Test Covid Negative [Video]

Outsiders Heading For New York Must Test Covid Negative

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published