Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for COVID-19 briefings

You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday had a heated exchange with a reporter, when he was asked whether New York City still has "the ability to close its schools." Following Cuomo's news conference, the New York City mayor said the city would halt in-person learning starting on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published on January 1, 1970