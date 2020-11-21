Global  
 

Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for COVID-19 briefings

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Cuomo will be acknowledged for "his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."
