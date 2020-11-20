Miranda Kerr Talks Katy Perry & Why She's Grateful Her Ex Found Love

Global  
 

Miranda Kerr is opening up about her blended family and welcoming ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiancee Katy Perry into the fold. The 37-year-old model chatted with Drew Barrymore for the latest episode of her talk show. Miranda and Orlando are the parents of a nine-year-old son named Flynn. She also has two more kids with current [...]
