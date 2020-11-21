Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Madhur Bhandarkar wants Karan Johar to change the title; here's why

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Director Madhur Bhandarkar has accused filmmaker Karan Johar of twisting the title of his upcoming film for an upcoming reality series the latter has produced. Bhandarkar has urged Johar to change his title. Bhandarkar had announced "Bollywood Wives" in 2016 and the film project is under development. Johar, meanwhile, has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives | Aur Batao | Netflix [Video]

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives | Aur Batao | Netflix

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan on their Netflix release, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Aur Batao is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 18:38Published
Celebs glam at Diwali bash [Video]

Celebs glam at Diwali bash

Bollywood actors graced talent company executive Bunty Sachdeva's house for the Diwali bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday post for paparazzi outside Sachdeva's house. Karan Johar and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Watch: Karan Johar reads children’s book, his twins Roohi and Yash laugh at him [Video]

Watch: Karan Johar reads children’s book, his twins Roohi and Yash laugh at him

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a video on social media that features his two kids. This is the first time Karan had shared a new video of his children since June. The filmmaker is launching a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Madhur Bhandarkar alleges Karan Johar stole his title, asks him to change 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

 Madhur Bhandarkar has alleged that Karan Johar stole the title of his upcoming project, 'Bollywood Wives'
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsBollywood LifeMid-Day

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with KJo

 According to Madhur Bhandarkar, Karan JOhar and Apoorva Mehta tweaked the title of his upcoming project ‘Bollywood Wives’ when he refused to give the title...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAMid-Day