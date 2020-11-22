Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Dog Lupo Has Passed Away

Just Jared Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Lupo the dog has sadly passed away, Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William have announced personally on their Instagram account. It’s rare that the royal couple write directly to their fans, and this message is a heartbreaking one. “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Reportedly May Change Some "Outdated Royal Rules" When She's Queen [Video]

Kate Middleton Reportedly May Change Some "Outdated Royal Rules" When She's Queen

"It used to be that you’d never see Kate at an event without William, but now she’s attending many official functions on her own now, a sign that she’s ready to be queen."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:50Published
Kate Middleton Just Rewore Her Zara Blazer From 2012 [Video]

Kate Middleton Just Rewore Her Zara Blazer From 2012

She expressed her gratitude in a special video message released by Kensington Palace.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:49Published
Miley Cyrus sneaks beloved dog Kate Moss onto guest list for showbiz events [Video]

Miley Cyrus sneaks beloved dog Kate Moss onto guest list for showbiz events

Miley Cyrus loves surprising event organisers by adding her dog, Kate Moss, to their guest lists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published