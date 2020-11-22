Kate Middleton & Prince William's Dog Lupo Has Passed Away
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Lupo the dog has sadly passed away, Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William have announced personally on their Instagram account. It’s rare that the royal couple write directly to their fans, and this message is a heartbreaking one. “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of [...]
Lupo the dog has sadly passed away, Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William have announced personally on their Instagram account. It’s rare that the royal couple write directly to their fans, and this message is a heartbreaking one. “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources