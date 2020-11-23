Global  
 

Dan + Shay Win Favorite Country Song at American Music Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Dan + Shay are winners! The guys, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney took home the awards for Favorite Song – Country at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dan + Shay won the award for their song “10,000 Hours” [...]
