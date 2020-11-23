Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa Wins & Performs 'Levitating' at American Music Awards 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Dua Lipa literally levitates during her performance at the 2020 American Music Awards from the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (November 22) in London. The 25-year-old singer of course sang her hit song “Levitating” for the annual award show. Dua also picked up her first American Music Award for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock for “Don’t [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: American Music Awards set to air on 23ABC News

American Music Awards set to air on 23ABC News 00:37

 American Music Awards set to air on 23ABC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News' [Video]

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'

Talk about a dynamic duo! Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa embrace punk-rock vibe for their new "Prisoner" collab music video. Plus, there's some 'Good News' for Megan Thee Stallion fans as she just released..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:45Published
Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa: Debut 'Prisoner' [Video]

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa: Debut 'Prisoner'

(CNN) Things get interesting when Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa record a duet. The superstar artists have teamed up for a single, "Prisoner," the video of which takes them and the viewers on a wild ride. It..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa drop eye-popping music video for Prisoner [Video]

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa drop eye-popping music video for Prisoner

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa drop eye-popping music video for Prisoner

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Dua Lipa Blows a Kiss on American Music Awards 2020 Red Carpet

 Dua Lipa looks so hot while hitting the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft...
Just Jared

Dua Lipa Literally Started Levitating During Her 'Levitating' Performance at AMAs 2020!

 Dua Lipa flies through a theatre for her epic performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift wins third straight artist of the year award at AMAs

 The Weeknd lost artist of the year but dominated the 2020 American Music Awards with multiple other wins.
CBS News