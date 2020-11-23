Dua Lipa Wins & Performs 'Levitating' at American Music Awards 2020
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Dua Lipa literally levitates during her performance at the 2020 American Music Awards from the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (November 22) in London. The 25-year-old singer of course sang her hit song “Levitating” for the annual award show. Dua also picked up her first American Music Award for Favorite Song – Pop/Rock for “Don’t [...]
Talk about a dynamic duo! Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa embrace punk-rock vibe for their new "Prisoner" collab music video. Plus, there's some 'Good News' for Megan Thee Stallion fans as she just released..
(CNN) Things get interesting when Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa record a duet. The superstar artists have teamed up for a single, "Prisoner," the video of which takes them and the viewers on a wild ride. It..