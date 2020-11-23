Dua Lipa Literally Started Levitating During Her 'Levitating' Performance at AMAs 2020! Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Dua Lipa flies through a theatre for her epic performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer wasn’t able to be in L.A. for the event, so she performed from the iconic Royal Albert Hall in [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

