Dua Lipa Literally Started Levitating During Her 'Levitating' Performance at AMAs 2020!
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Dua Lipa flies through a theatre for her epic performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer wasn’t able to be in L.A. for the event, so she performed from the iconic Royal Albert Hall in [...]
