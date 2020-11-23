Global  
 

Taylor Swift wins third straight artist of the year award at AMAs

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd lost artist of the year but dominated the 2020 American Music Awards with multiple other wins.
Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards

 Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row at the AmericanMusic Awards – and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her oldmusic. The pop titan was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered heracceptance speech remotely. She revealed the reason she could not make...

