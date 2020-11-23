Taylor Swift Raises Scooter Braun Feud at AMAs, Weeknd's Mummified and Other Highlights
Taylor Swift's ongoing beef with Scooter Braun over the sale of her masters was front-and-center at the AMAs -- and so were a whole lot of other memorable moments. The pop star won the award for Artist of the Year Sunday night at the…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
ShowBiz Minute: Swift, AMAs, PerryTaylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording her old music; American Music Awards celebrate The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and..
USATODAY.com
Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording musicTaylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she's busy..
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift and The Weeknd top American Music Awards
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
American Music Awards Annual American music awards show
Bad Bunny Forced to Nix AMA Gig After COVID-19 Positive TestBad Bunny fans now know why he didn't perform at the American Music Awards ... he's got the 'Rona. The reggaeton superstar was originally scheduled to perform..
TMZ.com
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
Scooter Braun American talent manager and businessman
Taylor Swift Reveals Scooter Braun Sold Her Master Recordings | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:00Published
ShowBiz Minute: Copperfield, Madsen, SwiftDavid Copperfield halts Vegas show after staffer gets virus; Michael Madsen apologizes to wife at handprint ceremony; Taylor Swift speaks out about sale of her..
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Taylor Swift master tapes sold by Scooter Braun to investment fundThe singer confirms reports the rights to six of her albums have been sold to an investment firm.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources