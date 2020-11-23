Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Raises Scooter Braun Feud at AMAs, Weeknd's Mummified and Other Highlights

TMZ.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift's ongoing beef with Scooter Braun over the sale of her masters was front-and-center at the AMAs -- and so were a whole lot of other memorable moments. The pop star won the award for Artist of the Year Sunday night at the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Taylor Swift wins big at 2020 American Music Awards as she re-records her old albums

Taylor Swift wins big at 2020 American Music Awards as she re-records her old albums 00:45

 Taylor Swift was among the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night (22.11.20), taking home three prizes, and gave her acceptance speech from the studio where she is re-recording five of her albums.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Weeknd The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer

ShowBiz Minute: Swift, AMAs, Perry

 Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording her old music; American Music Awards celebrate The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and..
USATODAY.com

Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music

 Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she's busy..
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift and The Weeknd top American Music Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd top American Music Awards

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were triple winners at the 2020 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

American Music Awards American Music Awards Annual American music awards show

Bad Bunny Forced to Nix AMA Gig After COVID-19 Positive Test

 Bad Bunny fans now know why he didn't perform at the American Music Awards ... he's got the 'Rona. The reggaeton superstar was originally scheduled to perform..
TMZ.com
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards [Video]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards

Megan Fox and her rapper and actor beau Machine Gun Kelly took their new romance to the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter


Scooter Braun Scooter Braun American talent manager and businessman

Taylor Swift Reveals Scooter Braun Sold Her Master Recordings | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Reveals Scooter Braun Sold Her Master Recordings | THR News

More than a year after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group and Taylor Swift's entire catalog, Swift speaks out about how Braun has sold her master rights to her first six albums.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:00Published

ShowBiz Minute: Copperfield, Madsen, Swift

 David Copperfield halts Vegas show after staffer gets virus; Michael Madsen apologizes to wife at handprint ceremony; Taylor Swift speaks out about sale of her..
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label [Video]

Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label

The pop star said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold to a private equity company without her knowledge, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Taylor Swift master tapes sold by Scooter Braun to investment fund

 The singer confirms reports the rights to six of her albums have been sold to an investment firm.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd win big at 2020 American Music Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd win big at 2020 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay each took home three prizes at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:08Published
Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were big winners at 2020 American Music Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were big winners at 2020 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay each took home three prizes at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:08Published
The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS and the biggest moments from the 2020 American Music Awards [Video]

The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS and the biggest moments from the 2020 American Music Awards

From Taylor Swift winning artist of the year to The Weeknd's look and performance, there were many highlights from the 2020 American Music Awards.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Raises Scooter Braun Feud at AMAs, Weeknd's Mummified and Other Highlights

 Taylor Swift's ongoing beef with Scooter Braun over the sale of her masters was front-and-center at the AMAs -- and so were a whole lot of other memorable...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comHNGNJust Jared JrClashPinkNewsRadar Online

Taylor Swift Pens Letter To Fans Following Master Recordings Sale: “Scooter Braun Will Continue To Profit”

 Taylor Swift responded to Scooter Braun’s sale of her master records on Monday with a lengthy letter to fans explaining the state of her...
Upworthy Also reported by •HNGNJust Jared JrRadar Online

Scooter Braun Reportedly Sells Taylor Swift's Master Recordings

 Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her music have reportedly found another new home. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Radar Online