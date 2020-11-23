Taylor Swift Reveals the Huge Reason She Missed the 2020 AMAs After Winning Artist of the Year
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
For the sixth time ever and the third year in a row, Taylor Swift took home the title of Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. This time, however, the star wasn't around to pick up...
For the sixth time ever and the third year in a row, Taylor Swift took home the title of Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. This time, however, the star wasn't around to pick up...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources