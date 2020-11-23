Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Reveals the Huge Reason She Missed the 2020 AMAs After Winning Artist of the Year

E! Online Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
For the sixth time ever and the third year in a row, Taylor Swift took home the title of Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. This time, however, the star wasn't around to pick up...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards

Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Taylor Swift Win Big at the 2020 Apple Music Awards 01:22

 On November 18, Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift crowned Songwriter of the Year [Video]

Taylor Swift crowned Songwriter of the Year

Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion are among the artists set to be honoured at the 2020 Apple Music Awards.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:56Published
Taylor Swift Promised to Re-record Her Songs After Scooter Braun Sold Her Masters [Video]

Taylor Swift Promised to Re-record Her Songs After Scooter Braun Sold Her Masters

She's already started — and promises surprises.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:56Published
Taylor Swift Reveals Scooter Braun Sold Her Master Recordings | THR News [Video]

Taylor Swift Reveals Scooter Braun Sold Her Master Recordings | THR News

More than a year after Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group and Taylor Swift's entire catalog, Swift speaks out about how Braun has sold her master rights to her first six albums.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:00Published