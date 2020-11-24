Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boosie Badazz Thinks He Knows Why Lil Wayne Endorsed Donald Trump

SOHH Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Boosie Badazz Thinks He Knows Why Lil Wayne Endorsed Donald TrumpLouisiana rapper Boosie Badazz isn’t surprised at high-profile celebrities appearing to switch sides on both fans and loved ones. The hip-hop veteran has shared his take on why fellow Big Easy native Lil Wayne publicly endorsed President Donald Trump‘s bid for reelection. Boosie Says Lil Wayne Chose Money Above All Boosie was very outspoken during […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Voters Sue Trump [Video]

Michigan Voters Sue Trump

Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published
Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence [Video]

Lil Wayne Could Face A 10 Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement [Video]

50 Cent confident Lil Wayne was paid for Trump endorsement

50 Cent is "sure" Lil Wayne was paid to support U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the election, because the In Da Club hitmaker reportedly turned down his own $1 million dollar pay day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Boosie Badazz Calls Lil Wayne 'More Rich Than Black' Following Donald Trump Support

 Weezy posed for a picture with Donald Trump prior to Election Day after speaking with him about his proposed Platinum Plan.
HipHopDX