Thomas Doherty shows off his handsome good looks while on the set of Gossip Girl in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (November 25). The 25-year-old Scottish...

Emily Alyn Lind Hugs Jordan Alexander on 'Gossip Girl' Set - New Pics! Emily Alyn Lind hugs her co-star Jordan Alexander from the back while on set of Gossip Girl on Wednesday (Novemebr 25) in New York City. The girls were joined by...

Just Jared Jr 3 days ago