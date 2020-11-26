Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 Performers & Celebrity Guest Lineup Revealed!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to look a little bit different today than it has looked in past years. This year, the parade organizers had to work with the city of New York and the police department to cordon off streets to be able to showcase the parade floats. In normal times, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Scaled Back

Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Scaled Back 00:46

 This year's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City will not have any crowds.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gardner-White President Rachel Stewart joins 7 Action News ahead of Thanksgiving parade [Video]

Gardner-White President Rachel Stewart joins 7 Action News ahead of Thanksgiving parade

Gardner-White President Rachel Stewart joins 7 Action News ahead of Thanksgiving parade

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:35Published
America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit goes virtual [Video]

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit goes virtual

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit is going virtual this year, a change people didn't see coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:37Published
Woman still running virtual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving [Video]

Woman still running virtual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit is going virtual this year, a change people didn't see coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:04Published