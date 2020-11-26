Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson & Lauren Alaina Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Ally Brooke wears all white at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which aired on Thursday morning (November 26) from New York City. The 27-year-old “Baby, I’m Coming Home” singer joined Blue on the Blue’s Clues float, where she sang the show’s theme song. If you remember, over the summer Ally made an appearance on [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a lot different in 2020 than in years past

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade looked a lot different in 2020 than in years past 00:44

 The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marched on Thursday with many performances despite the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive [Video]

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Keeping Holiday Magic Alive

Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Herald..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published
Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic [Video]

Many Making Adjustments To Thanksgiving Eve Traditions Amid Pandemic

The pandemic is disrupting many holiday traditions, including the balloon inflation for the big parade. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how people are kicking off a holiday season like no other.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km)..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published