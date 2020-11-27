Kangana Ranaut hails 'victory of democracy' as Bombay HC quashes BMC demolition notice
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Besides quashing the order by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, the Bombay High Courts has also decided that the Queen actor is entitled to compensation due to the malafide action in law by the civic body.
Hailing this *decision by the HC*, Kangana Ranaut expressed her joy...
Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been granted interim relief from arrest by the Bombay High Court. The High court also asked them to honour the summons and appear before the police for questioning on 8th of January. The High Court bench also questioned why the sedition charge...