NASCAR Pit Crew Member William "Rowdy" Harrell and His Wife Killed in Car Crash On Their Honeymoon

E! Online Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
NASCAR fans are mourning the loss of a Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member. According to the sports team, William "Rowdy" Harrell, 30, and his wife, Blakley Harrell, 23,...
