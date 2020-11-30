Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The 'Orange Is the New Black' alum goes on Instagram Live to detail how a man harasses her during a walk in Griffith Park with a male friend, who gets hit by the stranger for defending her.
