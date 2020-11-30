Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

AceShowbiz Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The 'Orange Is the New Black' alum goes on Instagram Live to detail how a man harasses her during a walk in Griffith Park with a male friend, who gets hit by the stranger for defending her.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has finally been cured of his bizarre eating disorder [Video]

Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has finally been cured of his bizarre eating disorder

A teenage boy who has eaten nothing but SAUSAGES every mealtime for his entire life has been cured of his bizarre food phobia after being hypnotised over Facetime. Ben Simpson, 15, would refuse to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published