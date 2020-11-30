Guru Nanak Jayanti: Stars extend wishes

Monday, 30 November 2020 () Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days in the Sikh community that marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. While it’s being celebrated today all across the world, it typically includes three-day festivities, followed by Kirtan, Katha, and Langar. While this year the celebrations are comparatively lowkey owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this doesn’t stop anyone, including the Bollywood stars from sending out virtual wishes to their fans.
A visual artist from Chandigarh made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Gurpurab. The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The artist, Varun Tandon said, "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar' (opening words of Guru Granth Sahib). You'll see 'Ek Onkar'...
A Sikh 'jatha' from India will leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on November 27. They will leave ahead of the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary. Sikh 'jatha' will leave..