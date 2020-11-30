Global  
 

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Stars extend wishes

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 November 2020
Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days in the Sikh community that marks the birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. While it’s being celebrated today all across the world, it typically includes three-day festivities, followed by Kirtan, Katha, and Langar. While this year the celebrations are comparatively lowkey owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this doesn’t stop anyone, including the Bollywood stars from sending out virtual wishes to their fans.
 A visual artist from Chandigarh made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Gurpurab. The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The artist, Varun Tandon said, "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar' (opening words of Guru Granth Sahib). You'll see 'Ek Onkar'...

