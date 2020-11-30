Sayani Gupta-starrer short film Shameless in Oscar race
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Sayani Gupta-starrer Shameless is the official Indian entry in the Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars. Writer-director Keith Gomes's 15-minute black comedy beat Vidya Balan's Natkhat in the Oscars entry race.
