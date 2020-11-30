Global  
 

Sayani Gupta-starrer short film Shameless in Oscar race

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020
Sayani Gupta-starrer Shameless is the official Indian entry in the Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars. Writer-director Keith Gomes's 15-minute black comedy beat Vidya Balan's Natkhat in the Oscars entry race.

Writer-director Keith Gomes' short film titled 'Shameless' that released in April 2019 is this year's entry...
