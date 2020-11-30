Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Review Slams Trump’s ‘Disgraceful’ Post-Election Conduct: A ‘Petulant Refusal to Accept’ America’s Verdict

Mediaite Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
National Review Slams Trump’s ‘Disgraceful’ Post-Election Conduct: A ‘Petulant Refusal to Accept’ America’s VerdictThe National Review's editorial board released a blistering takedown of President *Donald Trump's* "disgraceful conduct" in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger slams low turnout at L.A. National Cemetery for Veterans Day [Video]

Arnold Schwarzenegger slams low turnout at L.A. National Cemetery for Veterans Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger was left "upset" by the turnout at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Veterans Day in the U.S.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published