National Review Slams Trump’s ‘Disgraceful’ Post-Election Conduct: A ‘Petulant Refusal to Accept’ America’s Verdict
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The National Review's editorial board released a blistering takedown of President *Donald Trump's* "disgraceful conduct" in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
