You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish calls on fans to 'vote the orange man out'



Billie Eilish has pleaded with U.S. fans to "vote the orange man out" of the White House so the coronavirus crisis can be better managed and she can tour again. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on October 26, 2020 Billie Eilish Sparked A Debate Over the Color Of Her Shoes



Billie Eilish went off on her instagram story to prove that her shoes were mint and green after her fans claimed they were pink and white. Credit: What's Trending Duration: 01:54 Published on October 20, 2020 Billie Eilish Was Body Shamed by a Man Who Said She Had a 'Mom Bod,' and Twitter Unleashed Its Fury



A grown man body shamed Billie Eilish on Twitter. Watch the video to find out how she and her fans responded. Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:11 Published on October 15, 2020