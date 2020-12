Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor Peter Dinklage will star in a reboot of American superhero black comedy, The Toxic Avenger.



Macon Blair will write and direct the project, which is being described as a contemporary reimagining of the 1984 hit of the same name, reports variety.com. Dinklage will play Toxie, the superhero around whom the film...