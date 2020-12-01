Peter Dinklage to Wield the Mop in Legendary’s ‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Legendary has closed a deal with Peter Dinklage to wield the mop and star in “The Toxic Avenger” reboot for Legendary, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



Macon Blair will write and direct the adaptation of the cult-classic franchise that centers around the iconic superhero “Toxie.”



“The Toxic Avenger” follows the monstrous protector of Tromaville, New Jersey, born when the mild-mannered Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. He’s transformed into a repulsive-yet-lovable mutant hero who stands up to bullies and corruption with irreverent zeal – doing good and brutally mauling evil in a no-holds-barred fashion.



*Also Read:* Legendary Acquires 'The Toxic Avenger' Film Rights



Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment will serve as producers. Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary.



Peter Dinklage is best known and received universal acclaim for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which garnered him four Primetime Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. He is currently shooting “Cyrano” for director Joe Wright. Dinklage’s other credits include “My Dinner with Herve,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”



Director, screenwriter, and actor Macon Blair first broke out as the lead role in Jeremy Saulnier’s 2013 film “Blue Ruin,” which he also executive produced. Blair made his directorial debut with the Netflix release “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” starring Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood. The film won the Grand Jury prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.



Peter Dinklage is repped by CAA & Jackoway Austen.



Deadline first reported the news.



