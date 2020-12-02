CNCO, Gabby Barrett & More Are Forbes' 30 Under 30 Musicians!

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The music stars of tomorrow have been crowned on the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list! The annual honorees were announced on Tuesday (December 1) in multiple categories. 30 Under 30 recognizes people under the age of 30 who are doing exceptional in their crafts, making an impact, and more. In case you missed it, [...]