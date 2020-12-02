Global  
 

CNCO, Gabby Barrett & More Are Forbes' 30 Under 30 Musicians!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 2 December 2020
The music stars of tomorrow have been crowned on the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list! The annual honorees were announced on Tuesday (December 1) in multiple categories. 30 Under 30 recognizes people under the age of 30 who are doing exceptional in their crafts, making an impact, and more. In case you missed it, [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List, 'The Disney Holiday Singalong' Best Moments & More News | Billboard News

2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List, 'The Disney Holiday Singalong' Best Moments & More News | Billboard News 02:17

 'The Disney Holiday Singalong' gifts us BTS and more holiday presents, Justin Bieber opens up about starting a family and Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch make the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List.

