Selena Gomez & Jimmy Butler Have Been on a 'Few Dates,' Source Reveals
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Selena Gomez has reportedly been on a few dates with NBA star Jimmy Butler. A source told E! News that the 28-year-old entertainer and the 31-year-old Miami Heat star have hung out “a few times” and Selena is “keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he’s a [...]
Selena Gomez has reportedly been on a few dates with NBA star Jimmy Butler. A source told E! News that the 28-year-old entertainer and the 31-year-old Miami Heat star have hung out “a few times” and Selena is “keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he’s a [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources