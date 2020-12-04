Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Grabs Coffee with Girlfriend Kaia Gerber, Days Before New Episode Premieres
Friday, 4 December 2020 () We’re just days away from the premiere of the new Euphoria episode and we have new photos of one of the show’s stars, Jacob Elordi. The 23-year-old actor, who plays Nate Jacobs, was spotted on a coffee run with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber on Thursday afternoon (December 3) in Los Angeles. The couple was seen [...]
Euphoria Special Episode Promo trailer (HD) HBO Zendaya series - Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, fun, trauma, and social media. Actor and singer Zendaya leads an ensemble cast including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Algee...
