Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Grabs Coffee with Girlfriend Kaia Gerber, Days Before New Episode Premieres

Just Jared Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
We’re just days away from the premiere of the new Euphoria episode and we have new photos of one of the show’s stars, Jacob Elordi. The 23-year-old actor, who plays Nate Jacobs, was spotted on a coffee run with his girlfriend Kaia Gerber on Thursday afternoon (December 3) in Los Angeles. The couple was seen [...]
