You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why Americans are ditching traditional New Year's resolutions this year



Seven in 10 Americans are tossing out their materialistic New Year's resolutions for 2021, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 nationally-represented Americans about their plans for the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago Why so many Americans terrified their favorite holiday dish won’t be at the table this holiday



While in-person holiday dinners with extended family might not be on the menu this holiday, famous family recipes still are. In fact, three out of five (60%) Americans are certain their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them



The pick-up line is officially dead, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've been on a date revealed over half (55%) think one-liners should be forbidden with men 18% more likely.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago