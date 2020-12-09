Global  
 

Jeremy Renner Passes On the Arrows to Hailee Steinfeld on 'Hawkeye' Set, Plus a Possible Villain Revealed!

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
There are some cool new photos from the Hawkeye set that we had to share with you! Yesterday, we got our first look at Hailee Steinfeld in her character Kate Bishop’s superhero uniform and now there are photos of Jeremy Renner, as Clint Barton, passing on the arrows to her. The co-stars were spotted filming [...]
