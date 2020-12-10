Ben Affleck in Talks to Star in 'The Tender Bar' with George Clooney Directing
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Ben Affleck and George Clooney might be teaming up for the first time on the big screen! Ben, 48, is in talks to star in the upcoming Amazon Studios’ adaptation of The Tender Bar with George, 59, directing, Deadline reports. The movie will be “based on the J.R. Moehringer memoir about growing up in Long [...]
