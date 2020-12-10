Global  
 

Ben Affleck in Talks to Star in 'The Tender Bar' with George Clooney Directing

Just Jared Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and George Clooney might be teaming up for the first time on the big screen! Ben, 48, is in talks to star in the upcoming Amazon Studios’ adaptation of The Tender Bar with George, 59, directing, Deadline reports. The movie will be “based on the J.R. Moehringer memoir about growing up in Long [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ben Affleck reportedly circling lead role in George Clooney's new film

Ben Affleck reportedly circling lead role in George Clooney's new film 00:43

 Ben Affleck is reportedly in talks to join fellow actor-turned-director George Clooney for his The Tender Bar adaptation.

