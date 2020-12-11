Global  
 

Blake Shelton Reveals How Gwen Stefani Almost Spilled Their Engagement News Early

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani is a pro at keeping secrets. On Thursday, Dec. 10, Blake Shelton virtually chatted with Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed a few weddings ideas. However, before the...
