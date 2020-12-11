Prince William & Kate Middleton Walk Red Carpet with All 3 Kids for First Time!
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Kate Middleton and Prince William just made their very first red carpet appearance with all three kids by their side! The royal couple stepped out for a special pantomime performance at The London Palladium on Friday night (December 11) in London, England. Kate and Will held hands with their three kids – Prince George, 7, [...]
Kate Middleton and Prince William have embarked on a three-day royal train tour, leaving London's Euston Station on Sunday evening. In one clip of the couple's visit to Euston, the Duchess can be seen..