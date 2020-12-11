Global  
 

Prince William & Kate Middleton Walk Red Carpet with All 3 Kids for First Time!

Just Jared Friday, 11 December 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William just made their very first red carpet appearance with all three kids by their side! The royal couple stepped out for a special pantomime performance at The London Palladium on Friday night (December 11) in London, England. Kate and Will held hands with their three kids – Prince George, 7, [...]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

Prince William and Kate begin UK tour 00:47

 Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh on Monday at the start of a nationwide train tour of Britain to meet and thank frontline workers.

